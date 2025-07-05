Washington Freedom's Dominant Victory Over Seattle Orcas Shapes MLC 2025 Standings

In a remarkable display of cricketing prowess, Washington Freedom conquered Seattle Orcas with ease, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. Despite Shimron Hetmyer's recent heroic performances for the Orcas, he faltered, leading to a collapse as the team managed just 82 runs. Washington Freedom seized the momentum from the get-go, effortlessly chasing down the target in just 9.2 overs and advancing to second place on the 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) points table.

After winning the toss, Washington Freedom elected to bowl and immediately made waves. Saurabh Netravalkar set the tone by dismissing Shayan Jahangir with the first ball, followed by Glenn Maxwell removing Aaron Jones in the next over. Netravalkar and Maxwell continued their onslaught, reducing the Orcas to 21/5 after just six overs. Maxwell's figures of 3/12 and Netravalkar's 3/13 underscored their dominance, while Jack Edwards also contributed significantly with 3/19, dispatching the valiant Heinrich Klaasen who scored 48 runs before being dismissed.

Washington's chase was seamless. Despite Mitchell Owen's early dismissal, a steady partnership between Rachin Ravindra and Mukhtar Ahmed ensured a comfortable victory. By the end of the powerplay, Freedom had already amassed 50 runs for the loss of one wicket, requiring a mere 37 runs from 14 overs. The duo completed the chase swiftly, with Ravindra scoring 32 and Mukhtar remaining not out on 36. The Orcas, despite the setback, remain a playoff contender, clinching fourth place with MI New York closely trailing. The suspense and excitement persist as MLC 2025 unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)