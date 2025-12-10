Jesse Lingard's Farewell Goal for FC Seoul as AFC Champions League Ends in Draw

Jesse Lingard left his mark in his final game for FC Seoul, scoring a crucial goal in a 1-1 draw with Melbourne City during the AFC Champions League.

Signing with the South Korean team in February 2024, Lingard announced he wouldn't renew his contract. His opening goal at the Seoul World Cup Stadium set the tone for the match, yet Takeshi Kanamori's 74th-minute equalizer secured a point for the visiting Australian side.

Reflecting on his tenure, Lingard, captaining his last match, expressed gratitude for the past two years. As he becomes a free agent, he plans to take a break with family and remains undecided about future ventures in football.

(With inputs from agencies.)