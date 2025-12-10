Left Menu

Jesse Lingard's Farewell Goal for FC Seoul as AFC Champions League Ends in Draw

Jesse Lingard concluded his stint with FC Seoul by scoring in a 1-1 draw against Melbourne City in the AFC Champions League. Lingard, who signed in 2024, confirmed he wouldn't extend his contract, leaving him as a free agent. He plans to take a break before deciding on his future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:17 IST
Jesse Lingard's Farewell Goal for FC Seoul as AFC Champions League Ends in Draw
Jesse Lingard
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Jesse Lingard left his mark in his final game for FC Seoul, scoring a crucial goal in a 1-1 draw with Melbourne City during the AFC Champions League.

Signing with the South Korean team in February 2024, Lingard announced he wouldn't renew his contract. His opening goal at the Seoul World Cup Stadium set the tone for the match, yet Takeshi Kanamori's 74th-minute equalizer secured a point for the visiting Australian side.

Reflecting on his tenure, Lingard, captaining his last match, expressed gratitude for the past two years. As he becomes a free agent, he plans to take a break with family and remains undecided about future ventures in football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025