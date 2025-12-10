Jesse Lingard's Farewell Goal for FC Seoul as AFC Champions League Ends in Draw
Jesse Lingard concluded his stint with FC Seoul by scoring in a 1-1 draw against Melbourne City in the AFC Champions League. Lingard, who signed in 2024, confirmed he wouldn't extend his contract, leaving him as a free agent. He plans to take a break before deciding on his future.
- Country:
- South Korea
Jesse Lingard left his mark in his final game for FC Seoul, scoring a crucial goal in a 1-1 draw with Melbourne City during the AFC Champions League.
Signing with the South Korean team in February 2024, Lingard announced he wouldn't renew his contract. His opening goal at the Seoul World Cup Stadium set the tone for the match, yet Takeshi Kanamori's 74th-minute equalizer secured a point for the visiting Australian side.
Reflecting on his tenure, Lingard, captaining his last match, expressed gratitude for the past two years. As he becomes a free agent, he plans to take a break with family and remains undecided about future ventures in football.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dismissal of Bribery Charges in Soccer Broadcasting Scandal
Fraud Charges Dropped: Former Fox Executive Hernan Lopez Cleared in Soccer Bribery Case
Dismissal of Charges in High-Profile Soccer Corruption Case
Electric Car Advocates Urge EU to Uphold 2035 Zero-Emission Goal
Climate Milestone Alert: Nearing Record Heat Despite Global Goals