Japan's Thrilling Comeback Victory Over Wales Extends Record Losing Streak

Japan secured a hard-fought 24-19 victory over Wales on Kyushu Island, extending Wales' losing streak to 18 matches. Despite trailing 19-7 at halftime, Japan rallied with two second-half tries to overturn the deficit, prompted by impressive performances from substitutes Ichigo Nakakusu and Halatoa Vailea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 12:56 IST
Japan stormed back in the second half to clinch a 24-19 victory over Wales during the first of a two-test series on Kyushu Island, extending the visitors' losing streak to 18 matches. The thrilling match saw Japan overcome a 19-7 halftime deficit with two crucial tries.

The Mikuni World Stadium hosted an error-strewn clash in challenging hot and humid conditions, where Wales, buoyed by their last victory over Georgia in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, aimed to break their streak. However, Japan's resurgence in the second half dashed those hopes.

Substitutes Ichigo Nakakusu and Halatoa Vailea, reinforced by fullback Takuro Matsunaga, each scored tries converted by Lee Seungsin. Wales, through Ben Thomas and Tom Rogers, secured points earlier, but faltered as Japan took control. The teams are set for another showdown next Saturday in Kobe.

