Japan's Thrilling Comeback Victory Over Wales Extends Record Losing Streak

Japan stormed back in the second half to clinch a 24-19 victory over Wales during the first of a two-test series on Kyushu Island, extending the visitors' losing streak to 18 matches. The thrilling match saw Japan overcome a 19-7 halftime deficit with two crucial tries.

The Mikuni World Stadium hosted an error-strewn clash in challenging hot and humid conditions, where Wales, buoyed by their last victory over Georgia in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, aimed to break their streak. However, Japan's resurgence in the second half dashed those hopes.

Substitutes Ichigo Nakakusu and Halatoa Vailea, reinforced by fullback Takuro Matsunaga, each scored tries converted by Lee Seungsin. Wales, through Ben Thomas and Tom Rogers, secured points earlier, but faltered as Japan took control. The teams are set for another showdown next Saturday in Kobe.

