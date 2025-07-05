Left Menu

Kidambi Srikanth Shines at Canada Open; Storms into Semifinals

Kidambi Srikanth defeated World No. 6 Chou Tien-Chen in a dominant performance to reach the semifinals of the Canada Open 2025. The Indian shuttler, rebounding from injury, showcased resilience and skill. Next, he'll face Japan's Kenta Nishimoto. Shriyanshi Valishetty's strong campaign ended in the quarterfinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 14:22 IST
Kidambi Srikanth Shines at Canada Open; Storms into Semifinals
Kidambi Srikanth. (Badminton Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a stunning display of skill and tenacity, former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth defeated top seed and World No. 6 Chou Tien-Chen to secure his place in the semifinals of the Canada Open 2025 at the Markham Pan Am Centre. The Indian badminton ace, making a comeback after an injury setback, triumphed 21-18, 21-9 in just 43 minutes, underscoring his remarkable resilience.

This marks Srikanth's second BWF World Tour semifinal appearance this year, following a commendable runner-up performance at the Malaysia Masters Super 500. Despite an initial setback against fellow Indian Priyanshu Rajawat, Srikanth has since dominated every game, signaling a robust return to form.

Looking ahead, Srikanth is set to challenge Japan's third seed Kenta Nishimoto, who edged out India's S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian in a tightly contested quarterfinal. Meanwhile, Shriyanshi Valishetty's inspiring run in the tournament concluded in the quarterfinals, following a closely fought battle against Amalie Schulz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025