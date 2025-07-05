Kidambi Srikanth Shines at Canada Open; Storms into Semifinals

In a stunning display of skill and tenacity, former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth defeated top seed and World No. 6 Chou Tien-Chen to secure his place in the semifinals of the Canada Open 2025 at the Markham Pan Am Centre. The Indian badminton ace, making a comeback after an injury setback, triumphed 21-18, 21-9 in just 43 minutes, underscoring his remarkable resilience.

This marks Srikanth's second BWF World Tour semifinal appearance this year, following a commendable runner-up performance at the Malaysia Masters Super 500. Despite an initial setback against fellow Indian Priyanshu Rajawat, Srikanth has since dominated every game, signaling a robust return to form.

Looking ahead, Srikanth is set to challenge Japan's third seed Kenta Nishimoto, who edged out India's S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian in a tightly contested quarterfinal. Meanwhile, Shriyanshi Valishetty's inspiring run in the tournament concluded in the quarterfinals, following a closely fought battle against Amalie Schulz.

