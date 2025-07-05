Kidambi Srikanth Shines at Canada Open; Storms into Semifinals
Kidambi Srikanth defeated World No. 6 Chou Tien-Chen in a dominant performance to reach the semifinals of the Canada Open 2025. The Indian shuttler, rebounding from injury, showcased resilience and skill. Next, he'll face Japan's Kenta Nishimoto. Shriyanshi Valishetty's strong campaign ended in the quarterfinals.
In a stunning display of skill and tenacity, former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth defeated top seed and World No. 6 Chou Tien-Chen to secure his place in the semifinals of the Canada Open 2025 at the Markham Pan Am Centre. The Indian badminton ace, making a comeback after an injury setback, triumphed 21-18, 21-9 in just 43 minutes, underscoring his remarkable resilience.
This marks Srikanth's second BWF World Tour semifinal appearance this year, following a commendable runner-up performance at the Malaysia Masters Super 500. Despite an initial setback against fellow Indian Priyanshu Rajawat, Srikanth has since dominated every game, signaling a robust return to form.
Looking ahead, Srikanth is set to challenge Japan's third seed Kenta Nishimoto, who edged out India's S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian in a tightly contested quarterfinal. Meanwhile, Shriyanshi Valishetty's inspiring run in the tournament concluded in the quarterfinals, following a closely fought battle against Amalie Schulz.
