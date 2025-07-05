All Blacks Edge Out France in Thrilling Series Opener

Will Jordan emerged as a key player, scoring a try in each half as the All Blacks clinched a thrilling 31-27 victory over France in Dunedin's series opener. Meanwhile, Beauden Barrett's flawless kicking played a pivotal role in the win.

The match, held at a packed Forsyth-Barr Stadium, saw New Zealand overcoming the setback of three canceled tries, yet managing to halt a three-match losing streak against Les Bleus. Debuting players from France posed a considerable challenge for Scott Robertson's side.

Despite an early lead by France, the Barrett brothers' synergy gained momentum for the home team, while France's spirited effort consistently tested New Zealand's mettle. The series continues with anticipated reinforcements for France in the upcoming matches.

