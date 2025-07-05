Neeraj Chopra Classic: A New Beacon for Indian Athletes

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) President, Bahadur Singh Sagoo, commended the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic, underscoring its potential to inspire athletes nationwide. Highlighting Neeraj's Olympic and World Championship feats, Sagoo emphasized the significance of hosting an event bearing the iconic javelin thrower's name.

Sagoo noted the convergence of elite global throwers at the event, while praising Neeraj Chopra's role in organizing it to benefit all athletes. The president conveyed his optimism for the Classic's impact on young athletes' aspirations.

Speaking on Chopra's upcoming World Championships plans, Sagoo confirmed preparations are on track. The Golden League competitions are part of his strategy, culminating in participation at the World Championships. Having recently clinched his second title at the Ostrava Golden Spike with a powerful 85.29m throw, Chopra demonstrated his readiness for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)