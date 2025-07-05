Germany Awaits News on Captain Giulia Gwinn's Knee Injury Amidst European Championship

Germany is on edge as they wait for updates regarding their captain, Giulia Gwinn's knee injury suffered during the Women's European Championship.

During a crucial match against Poland, Gwinn's defensive efforts led to a potential goal-saving tackle which unfortunately resulted in a knee injury. She was visibly emotional, leaving the field in tears with support from her teammates. This incident comes after Gwinn's history with two prior cruciate ligament injuries.

Scheduled for an MRI in Zurich, the team hopes for positive news, emphasizing solidarity and support for their captain. Past experiences and current injuries within the team heightens the tension as they navigate this challenge in the championship.

