Rodrygo's Devastating Knee Injury Dashes Season and World Cup Hopes

Real Madrid's Rodrygo will miss the rest of the LaLiga season and the World Cup due to a serious knee injury sustained during a match against Getafe. The 25-year-old Brazilian forward was diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a torn outer meniscus after further tests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 21:16 IST
Rodrygo

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is sidelined for the remainder of the season and the World Cup after suffering a knee injury. The incident occurred during a match against Getafe, leaving both the club and fans in dismay.

The Brazilian, aged 25, had just returned from a prolonged muscle injury when the unfortunate twist happened. Coming on in the 54th minute of the game, he sustained the injury 12 minutes later while attempting to outpace an opponent on the left wing.

After extensive tests, Real Madrid confirmed Rodrygo's devastating injuries—a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a torn outer meniscus. This diagnosis ensures a lengthy recovery period, forcing Rodrygo to miss crucial upcoming challenges both for his club and on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

