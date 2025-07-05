Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant Shine as India Fortify Lead Against England

Indian captain Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant bolstered India's dominance as they stretched their lead to 357 runs by the end of the first session on Day 4 of the second test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. By lunch, India stood at 177/3 with Gill at 24 not out and Pant at an unbeaten 41.

Beginning the day at 64/1, India led by 244 with KL Rahul (28*) and Karun Nair (7*) at the crease. Early in the day, Brydon Carse dismissed Nair, who scored 26, accented by five boundaries. Gill then joined Rahul, who soon reached his half-century in the 28th over with an impressive three runs off Josh Tongue.

Rahul's innings ended at 55, falling to a remarkable delivery by Tongue. Enter Rishabh Pant, who made an aggressive start by hitting Tongue for a four and a six. He later challenged Shoaib Bashir, collecting ten runs in just one over. Gill and Pant amassed a 50-run partnership in the 38th over.

After opting to bowl first, England saw India posting a formidable 587, fueled by captain Gill's monumental double hundred. Mohammed Siraj's six-wicket haul left England trailing, managing only 407. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)