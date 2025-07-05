Left Menu

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant Shine as India Fortify Lead Against England

Indian cricket stars Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant strengthened India's commanding position against England on Day 4 of the second test at Edgbaston. Contributing crucial runs, they helped India build a 357-run lead by lunchtime. Despite losing two wickets, India remained formidable as England faced an uphill task.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 18:17 IST
Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant Shine as India Fortify Lead Against England
Rishabh Pant. (Photo- @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian captain Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant bolstered India's dominance as they stretched their lead to 357 runs by the end of the first session on Day 4 of the second test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. By lunch, India stood at 177/3 with Gill at 24 not out and Pant at an unbeaten 41.

Beginning the day at 64/1, India led by 244 with KL Rahul (28*) and Karun Nair (7*) at the crease. Early in the day, Brydon Carse dismissed Nair, who scored 26, accented by five boundaries. Gill then joined Rahul, who soon reached his half-century in the 28th over with an impressive three runs off Josh Tongue.

Rahul's innings ended at 55, falling to a remarkable delivery by Tongue. Enter Rishabh Pant, who made an aggressive start by hitting Tongue for a four and a six. He later challenged Shoaib Bashir, collecting ten runs in just one over. Gill and Pant amassed a 50-run partnership in the 38th over.

After opting to bowl first, England saw India posting a formidable 587, fueled by captain Gill's monumental double hundred. Mohammed Siraj's six-wicket haul left England trailing, managing only 407. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025