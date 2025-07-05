Wimbledon Drama: Rain Delays and Riveting Matches

The sixth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships was characterized by unexpected rain delays and thrilling rencontres.

Seventh seed Mirra Andreeva clashed with Hailey Baptiste on Court One, with the roof providing respite from intermittent showers. Elsewhere, top seeds like Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek resumed their campaigns as the tournament advanced into its third round.

As the action unfolded, surprises emerged with notable players facing early exits, while underdogs captured the spotlight. Despite the interruptions, the excitement built up against the picturesque backdrop of the All England Club.

(With inputs from agencies.)