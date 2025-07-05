KL Rahul Joins Sunil Gavaskar in Elite Test Club with Birmingham Brilliance

KL Rahul has etched his name alongside cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, becoming only the second Indian opener to register ten or more fifty-plus scores in the challenging grounds of South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (SENA). This remarkable feat occurred during the second Test against England in Birmingham.

Despite an initial setback with a score of just two runs in the first innings, Rahul showcased his mettle with a formidable knock of 55 from 84 balls, peppered with ten boundaries, at a strike rate of 65.48. Over his 23 SENA Tests as an opener since 2015, Rahul has amassed 1,508 runs, maintaining an average of 35.06, and recording five centuries and five fifties.

On this tour alone, Rahul's consistency is evident as he scores 236 runs from two Tests at an average of 59.00. In the fourth morning at Edgbaston, India firmed their position with opener Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant stabilizing the innings. India added 113 runs in the session, taking their lead to 357 runs, with Gill and Pant both remaining unbeaten.

