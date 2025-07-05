Left Menu

KL Rahul Joins Sunil Gavaskar in Elite Test Club with Birmingham Brilliance

KL Rahul becomes the second Indian opener after Sunil Gavaskar to notch double-digit fifty-plus scores in SENA countries. Rahul hit a resilient 55 runs against England in Birmingham, showcasing his solid overseas performance. India's lead extended by 357 runs, with strong innings from Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:16 IST
KL Rahul Joins Sunil Gavaskar in Elite Test Club with Birmingham Brilliance
KL Rahul (Photo: @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

KL Rahul has etched his name alongside cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, becoming only the second Indian opener to register ten or more fifty-plus scores in the challenging grounds of South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (SENA). This remarkable feat occurred during the second Test against England in Birmingham.

Despite an initial setback with a score of just two runs in the first innings, Rahul showcased his mettle with a formidable knock of 55 from 84 balls, peppered with ten boundaries, at a strike rate of 65.48. Over his 23 SENA Tests as an opener since 2015, Rahul has amassed 1,508 runs, maintaining an average of 35.06, and recording five centuries and five fifties.

On this tour alone, Rahul's consistency is evident as he scores 236 runs from two Tests at an average of 59.00. In the fourth morning at Edgbaston, India firmed their position with opener Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant stabilizing the innings. India added 113 runs in the session, taking their lead to 357 runs, with Gill and Pant both remaining unbeaten.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025