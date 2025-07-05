Left Menu

Rain Interrupts Battle as Top Seeds Face Off at Wimbledon

Rain affected play on several courts during the sixth day of the Wimbledon Championships. Key matches continued under closed roofs, including top seeds like Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic. Mirra Andreeva advanced to the fourth round, while Flavio Cobolli and others made notable progress amid intermittent weather disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:48 IST
Rain Interrupts Battle as Top Seeds Face Off at Wimbledon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On a rain-drenched Saturday at the Wimbledon tennis championships, play was recurrently interrupted, affecting many outside courts and Court One. Notably, Jannik Sinner's clash with Pedro Martinez continued unaffected under the Centre Court's closed roof, securing the spotlight amidst the weather tumult.

Italy's Flavio Cobolli celebrated a milestone, advancing to the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time by overcoming Jakub Mensik. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva confidently dispatched Hailey Baptiste to reach the last sixteen for the second year in a row at Wimbledon.

The day also saw top players like Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek pursue their Wimbledon ambitions, though rain delays posed challenges in maintaining momentum. Despite weather disruptions, exciting developments unfolded as the tournament's leading figures continued their campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025