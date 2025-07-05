Rain Interrupts Battle as Top Seeds Face Off at Wimbledon
Rain affected play on several courts during the sixth day of the Wimbledon Championships. Key matches continued under closed roofs, including top seeds like Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic. Mirra Andreeva advanced to the fourth round, while Flavio Cobolli and others made notable progress amid intermittent weather disruptions.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
On a rain-drenched Saturday at the Wimbledon tennis championships, play was recurrently interrupted, affecting many outside courts and Court One. Notably, Jannik Sinner's clash with Pedro Martinez continued unaffected under the Centre Court's closed roof, securing the spotlight amidst the weather tumult.
Italy's Flavio Cobolli celebrated a milestone, advancing to the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time by overcoming Jakub Mensik. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva confidently dispatched Hailey Baptiste to reach the last sixteen for the second year in a row at Wimbledon.
The day also saw top players like Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek pursue their Wimbledon ambitions, though rain delays posed challenges in maintaining momentum. Despite weather disruptions, exciting developments unfolded as the tournament's leading figures continued their campaigns.
