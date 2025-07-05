Leclerc Sets the Pace: Ferrari's Strong Push at British GP
Charles Leclerc showcased Ferrari's potential at the British Grand Prix by leading the final practice session, narrowly beating McLaren and Red Bull. Despite unexpected interruptions for Lewis Hamilton and dramatic spins for others, Leclerc's performance highlights Ferrari's serious contention for the race.
In a sensational display of skill and strategy, Charles Leclerc underscored Ferrari's ambitions for the British Grand Prix, dominating the final practice session with a time of 1:25.498s. This narrow victory over McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen marks Ferrari's serious bid as a top contender.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton's lap was dramatically interrupted, placing him 11th after debris on the track necessitated a slowdown. 'We'll never know how quick Hamilton's lap would have been. That's a cliffhanger,' remarked Sky Sports F1's Anthony Davidson, highlighting the tension surrounding the British favorite's performance.
Amidst the competition, homegrown talent Lando Norris took fourth, while the session closed on a dramatic note as Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto spun into Maggotts corner. Leclerc's decisive return to P1 cements Ferrari's intentions and sets the stage for an electrifying race weekend.
