Leclerc Sets the Pace: Ferrari's Strong Push at British GP

In a sensational display of skill and strategy, Charles Leclerc underscored Ferrari's ambitions for the British Grand Prix, dominating the final practice session with a time of 1:25.498s. This narrow victory over McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen marks Ferrari's serious bid as a top contender.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton's lap was dramatically interrupted, placing him 11th after debris on the track necessitated a slowdown. 'We'll never know how quick Hamilton's lap would have been. That's a cliffhanger,' remarked Sky Sports F1's Anthony Davidson, highlighting the tension surrounding the British favorite's performance.

Amidst the competition, homegrown talent Lando Norris took fourth, while the session closed on a dramatic note as Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto spun into Maggotts corner. Leclerc's decisive return to P1 cements Ferrari's intentions and sets the stage for an electrifying race weekend.

