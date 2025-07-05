Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Shines as Host in Historic Athletics Event

Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to host an international athletics event at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium. Inspired by global legends, he aimed to elevate India's status in elite athletics. The event, initially planned for Panchkula, was relocated due to lighting issues and saw significant fanfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:06 IST
Neeraj Chopra Shines as Host in Historic Athletics Event
Neeraj Chopra

In a groundbreaking moment for Indian athletics, Neeraj Chopra hosted an international event at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium, becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat. Under the watchful eyes of fans and family, Chopra once again proved his mettle, adding another accolade to his illustrious career.

The event, deemed as a 'dream project' by Chopra, reflects his aspiration to uplift India's profile in global athletics. Drawing inspiration from international names like Armando Duplantis and Kipchoge Keino, Chopra brought elite-level competition to Indian soil, despite initial setbacks due to venue challenges.

The competition was initially set in Panchkula but shifted to Bengaluru due to logistical issues. The enthusiasm of the crowd at the Kanteerava Stadium mirrored the event's significance, showcasing India's potential as a host of international athletics spectacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025