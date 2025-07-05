Neeraj Chopra Shines as Host in Historic Athletics Event

In a groundbreaking moment for Indian athletics, Neeraj Chopra hosted an international event at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium, becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat. Under the watchful eyes of fans and family, Chopra once again proved his mettle, adding another accolade to his illustrious career.

The event, deemed as a 'dream project' by Chopra, reflects his aspiration to uplift India's profile in global athletics. Drawing inspiration from international names like Armando Duplantis and Kipchoge Keino, Chopra brought elite-level competition to Indian soil, despite initial setbacks due to venue challenges.

The competition was initially set in Panchkula but shifted to Bengaluru due to logistical issues. The enthusiasm of the crowd at the Kanteerava Stadium mirrored the event's significance, showcasing India's potential as a host of international athletics spectacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)