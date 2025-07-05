Jannik Sinner's Ruthless Route to Wimbledon Last 16

World number one Jannik Sinner advanced into the last 16 at Wimbledon with a commanding straight-sets victory over Spaniard Pedro Martinez. Playing on Centre Court, Sinner overpowered Martinez 6-1, 6-3, 6-1, as Martinez grappled with a shoulder issue that required on-court treatment.

The 23-year-old Italian revealed his imposing form by losing only 17 games across his three matches, averaging less than two per set. With his sights set on becoming Italy's first Wimbledon winner, Sinner aims to retain his current level of performance.

Sinner, the tournament's top seed, has yet to lose his serve, presenting a formidable challenge to his forthcoming opponents. His next match will see him face either Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov or Austria's Sebastian Ofner, as he races toward the final stages of the competition.

