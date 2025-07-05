Rain and Upsets on a Dramatic Day at Wimbledon

The sixth day of Wimbledon brought both rain delays and surprising upsets, keeping tennis fans on the edge of their seats. Despite the inclement weather, action resumed on the renowned grass courts, some covered, others drenched by rain showers.

In a significant highlight, Jannik Sinner, a three-time Grand Slam winner, dominated Pedro Martinez with a powerful 6-1 6-3 6-1 victory, advancing to the tournament's last 16. Meanwhile, Clara Tauson upset former champion Elena Rybakina in a thrilling match, marking a memorable day full of competitive spirit.

Top seeds, including Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, continued their quests for Wimbledon glory amidst the unpredictable weather conditions. Matches swung between pauses and pivotal moments, creating an unforgettable day of tennis drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)