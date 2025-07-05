Left Menu

Clara Tauson's Triumph: Upsetting a Former Champion at Wimbledon

Clara Tauson of Denmark knocked out former champion Elena Rybakina in the third round of Wimbledon. Tauson, who was previously winless on grass, dominated with a powerful serve and groundstrokes. Her win sets up a potential match against Iga Swiatek or Danielle Collins for a quarter-final spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:27 IST
Elena Rybakina

Denmark's Clara Tauson delivered a stunning performance at Wimbledon, ousting former champion Elena Rybakina in the third round. Despite blustery conditions, Tauson emerged victorious in straight sets, 7-6(6) 6-3, on Court Two. This marks Tauson's first grass-court victory at the prestigious tournament.

Tauson's impressive display was anchored by a potent serve, winning 73% of points on her first attempt. Her relentless fighting spirit and tactical precision overwhelmed Rybakina, as Tauson controlled the match despite limited experience on grass.

The young Dane attributed her success to hard work and strong support from her coach and boyfriend. Moving forward, Tauson eyes a quarter-final spot, with a challenging upcoming match against either Iga Swiatek or Danielle Collins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

