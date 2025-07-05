Chelsea Secures Jamie Gittens in £48.5 Million Transfer

Chelsea has confirmed the acquisition of English winger Jamie Gittens for £48.5 million from Borussia Dortmund, reinforcing their squad with promising talent.

The 20-year-old finished last season with notable performances but was frequently benched after Dortmund's coaching shift. He aspires to thrive at Chelsea.

Gittens, shedding the fuller surname, joins Chelsea amidst other strategic transfers, preparing for upcoming competitions.

