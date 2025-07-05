Neeraj Chopra Clinches Inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic with Commanding Throw

In a thrilling display of athletic prowess, Neeraj Chopra, the two-time Olympic medallist, secured his dominance at the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic held at the Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru. The javelin champion captured the top prize with a noteworthy throw of 86.18 meters.

Kenya's Julius Yego challenged Chopra with his season-best of 84.51 meters, earning him second place. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage achieved third with a strong 84.34 meters. Despite not reaching the coveted 90 meters in this event, Chopra's elegance and skill ensured he remained a top contender, as he has since June 2021.

Among other notable performances, India's Sahil Silwal and Rohit Yadav put up spirited efforts, while Curtis Thompson and Sachin Yadav also displayed commendable grit. However, it was Neeraj who stole the show, wrapping up the event with an 82.22-meter throw and retaining his top-two streak on home ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)