Neeraj Chopra Dominates with Record Javelin Throw in Bengaluru

Neeraj Chopra triumphed at his self-titled javelin event at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium with a throw of 86.18 meters. Julius Yego and Rumesh Pathirage secured silver and bronze, respectively. Chopra plans to expand the event next year, aiming to include more athletic events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:29 IST
Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra, former Olympic champion, demonstrated his prowess at his eponymous javelin competition held at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium. Chopra registered a dominant victory with an impressive throw of 86.18 meters in the first round, thrilling a crowd of over 14,500 spectators.

The reigning champion, who clinched gold at the Tokyo Olympics and silver at the 2024 Paris Games, maintained his lead with subsequent throws of 84.07m and 82.22m. Julius Yego from Kenya claimed the silver medal with a throw of 84.51m, while Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage secured bronze, marking his continued success in the javelin circuit.

In a surprising turn, Thomas Rohler, another former gold medallist, failed to advance beyond the first round. Despite initial setbacks, Chopra's comeback ensured his victory, and he expressed ambitions to broaden the competition's scope in the future by including more athletic events.

