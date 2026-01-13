Left Menu

Dynamic Duo Sam Vasanth and Parthipa Selvaraj Sprint to Victory at All-India Athletics Championships

Young talents S. Sam Vasanth and Parthipa Selvaraj clinched gold in the men's and women's sprint races at the 85th All-India Inter-University Athletics Championships. Sam clocked a record-breaking 10.44s in the 100m, while Parthipa secured the 100m gold with a personal best of 11.74s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:08 IST
Dynamic Duo Sam Vasanth and Parthipa Selvaraj Sprint to Victory at All-India Athletics Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an exhilarating showcase of speed and talent, S. Sam Vasanth and Parthipa Selvaraj emerged victorious at the 85th All-India Inter-University Athletics Championships, held at Swarajya Stadium on Tuesday.

Sam, a student at Coimbatore's Kongunadu Arts and Science College, made headlines by breaking an eight-year-old meet record in the 100m with a time of 10.44s. His sprinting prowess is a reflection of his familial legacy in athletics.

On the women's front, Parthipa Selvaraj, representing Madras University, stunned the competition by clocking a personal best of 11.74s to win the 100m gold, defeating last year's second-fastest athlete Sreena Narayanan. Tamil Nadu's athletes continue to leave a remarkable mark on national stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's Rising Death Toll Amidst Protests: A Nation on Edge

Iran's Rising Death Toll Amidst Protests: A Nation on Edge

 United Arab Emirates
2
SIR Sparks Political Controversy in West Bengal

SIR Sparks Political Controversy in West Bengal

 India
3
Supreme Court Examines Transgender Athletes and State Laws

Supreme Court Examines Transgender Athletes and State Laws

 Global
4
Clintons Defy Congressional Subpoena in Epstein Probe

Clintons Defy Congressional Subpoena in Epstein Probe

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026