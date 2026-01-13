Dynamic Duo Sam Vasanth and Parthipa Selvaraj Sprint to Victory at All-India Athletics Championships
Young talents S. Sam Vasanth and Parthipa Selvaraj clinched gold in the men's and women's sprint races at the 85th All-India Inter-University Athletics Championships. Sam clocked a record-breaking 10.44s in the 100m, while Parthipa secured the 100m gold with a personal best of 11.74s.
In an exhilarating showcase of speed and talent, S. Sam Vasanth and Parthipa Selvaraj emerged victorious at the 85th All-India Inter-University Athletics Championships, held at Swarajya Stadium on Tuesday.
Sam, a student at Coimbatore's Kongunadu Arts and Science College, made headlines by breaking an eight-year-old meet record in the 100m with a time of 10.44s. His sprinting prowess is a reflection of his familial legacy in athletics.
On the women's front, Parthipa Selvaraj, representing Madras University, stunned the competition by clocking a personal best of 11.74s to win the 100m gold, defeating last year's second-fastest athlete Sreena Narayanan. Tamil Nadu's athletes continue to leave a remarkable mark on national stages.
