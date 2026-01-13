Supreme Court Faces Pivotal Decision on Transgender Athletes in States' Sports Laws

The U.S. Supreme Court engaged in arguments on Tuesday concerning the legality of laws from Idaho and West Virginia that prohibit transgender athletes from female sports teams. These state laws are under scrutiny for potentially infringing upon transgender rights and could serve as a precedent for similar laws nationwide.

Idaho's Solicitor General Alan Hurst argued that the state's legislation is based on biological sex, citing advantages in size, muscle, bone mass, and capacity, claiming these advantages justify separate sports competitions for females. Opponents argue the laws discriminate against transgender individuals, violating constitutional protections.

The outcome of this case is pivotal, as it might also set a precedent regarding other discriminatory measures in public domains like military service and education. Justice Department lawyer Hashim Mooppan defended the laws, stating that they do not discriminate as they rely on biological realities, regardless of gender identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)