Left Menu

Jasper Philipsen Claims Victory and Yellow Jersey in Thrilling Tour de France Opener

Jasper Philipsen triumphed in a chaotic opening stage of the Tour de France, winning the sprint finish and securing the coveted yellow jersey. Despite challenging conditions and numerous crashes, Philipsen outsprinted top competitors, while podium hopefuls Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic were left behind by a crucial split.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:43 IST
Jasper Philipsen Claims Victory and Yellow Jersey in Thrilling Tour de France Opener

Jasper Philipsen powered to a dramatic victory in the opening stage of the Tour de France, securing his 10th stage win and the prestigious yellow jersey. The Belgian rider demonstrated impressive speed and teamwork, outsprinting top contenders to the finish line.

With a perfect team strategy, Philipsen outpaced Eritrean Biniam Girmay and Norway's Soren Waerenskjold, while Jonas Vingegaard's aggressive tactics caused chaos on the course. Contenders Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic found themselves caught in a critical split, ultimately finishing outside the lead group.

The stage was rife with drama, including the withdrawal of riders Filippo Ganna and Stefan Bissegger following crashes. The frenetic pace on narrow roads emphasized the unpredictable and challenging nature of the race. Sunday's next stage promises further excitement with a 209.1km hilly ride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025