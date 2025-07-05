Jasper Philipsen Claims Victory and Yellow Jersey in Thrilling Tour de France Opener

Jasper Philipsen powered to a dramatic victory in the opening stage of the Tour de France, securing his 10th stage win and the prestigious yellow jersey. The Belgian rider demonstrated impressive speed and teamwork, outsprinting top contenders to the finish line.

With a perfect team strategy, Philipsen outpaced Eritrean Biniam Girmay and Norway's Soren Waerenskjold, while Jonas Vingegaard's aggressive tactics caused chaos on the course. Contenders Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic found themselves caught in a critical split, ultimately finishing outside the lead group.

The stage was rife with drama, including the withdrawal of riders Filippo Ganna and Stefan Bissegger following crashes. The frenetic pace on narrow roads emphasized the unpredictable and challenging nature of the race. Sunday's next stage promises further excitement with a 209.1km hilly ride.

(With inputs from agencies.)