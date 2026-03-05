China's 2026 Economic Strategy: A Shift Towards Resilience

In a bid to navigate its economic future, China has set its sights on a 2026 growth target of 4.5%-5%, lower than last year's 5% achievement, introducing a measure of flexibility in tackling industrial overcapacity.

Leading analysts suggest this adjustment embodies an underlying strategy to free Beijing's hands for implementing structural reforms, aimed at decreasing the nation's dependency on exports amidst a record-breaking $1.2 trillion trade surplus reported in 2025.

Experts underscore the shift from a precise 5% growth focus to a nuanced 4.5%-5% range reflects China's acknowledgment of a structural deceleration, prioritizing technological advancement over property development, while fiscal policy remains stimulative but selective, boosting new economy sectors amid geopolitical pressures.