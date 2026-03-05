China Targets Moderate Economic Growth Amid Global Challenges
China sets an economic growth target between 4.5% and 5% for 2025, responding to a property slump and global uncertainties. Premier Li Qiang's report emphasizes the need for structural adjustments and reforms, alongside challenges like geopolitical risks and domestic supply-demand imbalances.
China has adjusted its economic growth target for this year to between 4.5% and 5%, reflecting a cautious outlook amid ongoing property market struggles and global uncertainties.
The announcement was made by Premier Li Qiang during the National People's Congress, which also addresses a five-year plan prioritizing policy until 2030.
The report highlights challenges, including geopolitical risks and a domestic supply-demand imbalance, while underscoring Xi Jinping's vision for China as a technological leader.