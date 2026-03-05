China Targets Moderate Economic Growth Amid Global Challenges

China has adjusted its economic growth target for this year to between 4.5% and 5%, reflecting a cautious outlook amid ongoing property market struggles and global uncertainties.

The announcement was made by Premier Li Qiang during the National People's Congress, which also addresses a five-year plan prioritizing policy until 2030.

The report highlights challenges, including geopolitical risks and a domestic supply-demand imbalance, while underscoring Xi Jinping's vision for China as a technological leader.