Left Menu

China Targets Moderate Economic Growth Amid Global Challenges

China sets an economic growth target between 4.5% and 5% for 2025, responding to a property slump and global uncertainties. Premier Li Qiang's report emphasizes the need for structural adjustments and reforms, alongside challenges like geopolitical risks and domestic supply-demand imbalances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2026 07:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 07:30 IST
China Targets Moderate Economic Growth Amid Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has adjusted its economic growth target for this year to between 4.5% and 5%, reflecting a cautious outlook amid ongoing property market struggles and global uncertainties.

The announcement was made by Premier Li Qiang during the National People's Congress, which also addresses a five-year plan prioritizing policy until 2030.

The report highlights challenges, including geopolitical risks and a domestic supply-demand imbalance, while underscoring Xi Jinping's vision for China as a technological leader.

TRENDING

1
Speculation Mounts: Serena Williams' Potential Wimbledon Comeback

Speculation Mounts: Serena Williams' Potential Wimbledon Comeback

 Global
2
Asian Markets Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Strategies

Asian Markets Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Strategies

 Global
3
China Prioritizes Quality Over Speed in 2026 Economic Growth Targets

China Prioritizes Quality Over Speed in 2026 Economic Growth Targets

 Global
4
Venezuela Strikes Gold: Multi-Million Dollar Deal with Trafigura

Venezuela Strikes Gold: Multi-Million Dollar Deal with Trafigura

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026