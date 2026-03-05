Australia and Canada Strengthen Bond with Critical Minerals Pact

Australia and Canada have entered into significant new agreements on critical minerals, a move that underscores their growing partnership. The historic agreements were announced during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's address to the Australian parliament on Thursday, marking the first such speech by a Canadian leader since 2007.

Emphasizing the evolving role of 'middle powers' in a world dominated by major global players, Carney remarked on the strategic importance of combining strength rather than competing for favor. His address was introduced by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who highlighted the deepening ties between the two nations.

Australia will join Canada's G7 critical minerals production alliance, a step intended to secure and diversify global supply amid concerns over dependency on China's mineral resources. This alliance comes as both nations, which together account for a third of global lithium and uranium production, seek to strengthen their mineral supply chains and defense cooperation.