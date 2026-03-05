Australia and Canada Strengthen Bond with Critical Minerals Pact
Australia and Canada have signed key agreements on critical minerals, marking a strengthened bond between these 'middle powers.' Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's recent speech in the Australian parliament highlights the partnership’s importance, as both nations look to diversify minerals supply chains, amidst global power dynamics and reliance on China.
Australia and Canada have entered into significant new agreements on critical minerals, a move that underscores their growing partnership. The historic agreements were announced during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's address to the Australian parliament on Thursday, marking the first such speech by a Canadian leader since 2007.
Emphasizing the evolving role of 'middle powers' in a world dominated by major global players, Carney remarked on the strategic importance of combining strength rather than competing for favor. His address was introduced by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who highlighted the deepening ties between the two nations.
Australia will join Canada's G7 critical minerals production alliance, a step intended to secure and diversify global supply amid concerns over dependency on China's mineral resources. This alliance comes as both nations, which together account for a third of global lithium and uranium production, seek to strengthen their mineral supply chains and defense cooperation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- Canada
- critical minerals
- Mark Carney
- G7
- alliance
- supply chains
- China
- production
- partnership
ALSO READ
U.S. Lawmakers Express Concerns Over Intel's Chipmaking Alliances
DMK and Congress Solidify Alliance for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
Trump and Merz Forge New Transatlantic Alliance Amid Global Uncertainty
Middle East Conflict Strains Africa's Supply Chains
Kamal Haasan's MNM Pursues Strategic Alliance with DMK for Assembly Polls