Australia and Canada Strengthen Bond with Critical Minerals Pact

Australia and Canada have signed key agreements on critical minerals, marking a strengthened bond between these 'middle powers.' Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's recent speech in the Australian parliament highlights the partnership’s importance, as both nations look to diversify minerals supply chains, amidst global power dynamics and reliance on China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 07:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 07:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia and Canada have entered into significant new agreements on critical minerals, a move that underscores their growing partnership. The historic agreements were announced during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's address to the Australian parliament on Thursday, marking the first such speech by a Canadian leader since 2007.

Emphasizing the evolving role of 'middle powers' in a world dominated by major global players, Carney remarked on the strategic importance of combining strength rather than competing for favor. His address was introduced by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who highlighted the deepening ties between the two nations.

Australia will join Canada's G7 critical minerals production alliance, a step intended to secure and diversify global supply amid concerns over dependency on China's mineral resources. This alliance comes as both nations, which together account for a third of global lithium and uranium production, seek to strengthen their mineral supply chains and defense cooperation.

