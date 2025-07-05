Left Menu

Giulia Gwinn Faces Setback But Avoids Third ACL Injury

German soccer captain Giulia Gwinn will miss the remainder of the Women's Euros following a knee injury sustained in Switzerland. Initially feared to be her third ACL injury, it was later confirmed as a medial ligament injury. Gwinn is expected to be out for several weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:51 IST
In a blow to Germany's UEFA Women's Euro campaign, captain Giulia Gwinn will miss the rest of the tournament. She suffered a knee injury during a match against Poland in Switzerland, but it was later confirmed not to be her feared third ACL injury.

Gwinn left the field in tears during Germany's victory over Poland after hurting her knee in the 40th minute. Initial concerns suggested another ACL tear, a setback she has faced twice since 2020. However, the German Football Association clarified it was a medial ligament injury.

While the injury is serious enough to sideline her for several weeks, there is relief in avoiding another ACL tear. Germany prepares to face Denmark in their second group game in Basel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

