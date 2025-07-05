Left Menu

Team India's Historic 1,000-Run Milestone against England

In a landmark performance, Team India amassed over 1,000 runs in a Test match versus England in Birmingham. Achieving this feat for only the sixth time in history, India's innings were powered by standout partnerships and batting prowess, setting a formidable target and showcasing relentless determination throughout the Test.

Updated: 05-07-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:53 IST

Team India etched its name into the history books by scoring a cumulative total of over 1,000 runs in a single Test match against England at Birmingham. This achievement marked only the sixth occurrence in cricket's storied annals where a team reached such a landmark in a Test.

The encounter echoed the highest aggregates of yesteryears, notably England's 1,131 runs against the West Indies in 1930. In a match that saw England choose to field first, early inroads were made with KL Rahul's early departure. However, India's response was resilient, bolstered by standout performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, and skipper Shubman Gill, who orchestrated critical partnerships and racked up an imposing 587 in the first innings.

England's efforts to counter India's dominance were highlighted by a stunning 303-run stand between Harry Brook and Jamie Smith. Nevertheless, India's bowlers, particularly Siraj and Akash Deep, dismantled England's lower order, giving India an upper hand. In India's second innings, the onslaught continued with pivotal stands from their batsmen, setting England an insurmountable chase of 608, underscoring a match of overwhelming runs and resolute cricketing spirit.

