Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Masterclass: A Cricketing Spectacle

Shubman Gill's remarkable form continued as he scored his third century in four innings, setting a challenging target for England in the second Test. With contributions from Jadeja, Pant, and Rahul, India declared at 427/6. The Indian pacers struck early to leave England struggling at 72/3 going into day five.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:19 IST
Shubman Gill's Masterclass: A Cricketing Spectacle
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Shubman Gill's relentless pursuit of runs saw him achieve yet another century in the ongoing Test, as India established a nearly insurmountable 608-run lead against England. Gill's performance has been a headline-grabbing feat, with 161 off 162 balls in the second innings complementing his earlier score of 269.

Support from teammates like Ravindra Jadeja, who was unbeaten on 69, Rishabh Pant with 65, and KL Rahul's 55, bolstered India's total to 427/6 before their declaration. The Indian fast bowlers added pressure on England, notably with Akash Deep's key dismissals of Ben Duckett and Joe Root.

Though experts questioned the timing of the declaration, India appears poised for a series-leveling victory as England, facing India's daunting score, lags at 72/3. The intriguing contest will depend on England's response, guided by the aggressive strategies of Stokes and McCullum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025