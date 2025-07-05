Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Triumphs at Inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru

India's Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra clinched victory at the Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru with a remarkable throw of 86.18m. Despite not achieving his personal best, Chopra expressed contentment with his win and appreciated the support from the crowd and organizers. Julius Yego and Rumesh Pathirage followed in second and third places, respectively.

Neeraj Chopra, India's celebrated javelin thrower and Olympic gold medalist, emerged victorious at the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru, posting an impressive 86.18m throw. Although content with his win, Chopra articulated a desire for improved performance, mentioning challenges faced as both an athlete and event organizer.

Reflecting on the competition, Chopra expressed mixed feelings about the tournament bearing his name but appreciated the enthusiastic support from Bengaluru fans. Recounting technical hurdles, he acknowledged errors during initial attempts and credited his coach for strategic adjustments that secured his ultimate triumph.

Chopra also extended gratitude to the event's sponsors and organizers, highlighting the collective effort in hosting a successful event and envisaging more such competitions in the future. While competitors like Julius Yego posed formidable challenges, Chopra maintained dominance, sustaining his top-two status since June 2021.

