Wimbledon Day 6: Djokovic's Landmark Win, Rain Delays Matches

Wimbledon Day 6 was marked by exciting victories and unexpected upsets, with Novak Djokovic celebrating his 100th win. Djokovic's commanding performance against Miomir Kecmanovic was a highlight of the day.

However, several matches, including the anticipated clash between Mirra Andreeva and Hailey Baptiste, were delayed due to rain. The interruption didn't dampen the spirits as play resumed under a closed roof.

Other notable results included Emma Navarro's surprising win over defending champion Barbora Krejcikova and Iga Swiatek's advancement against Danielle Collins. Teenager Andreeva continued to impress by reaching the last 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)