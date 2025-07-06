Left Menu

Wimbledon Day 6: Djokovic's Landmark Win, Rain Delays Matches

The sixth day of Wimbledon saw Novak Djokovic achieve his 100th win at the tournament, while rain briefly halted matches. Ben Shelton, Iga Swiatek, and Jannik Sinner all advanced to the next round. Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova was knocked out by Emma Navarro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-07-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 00:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Wimbledon Day 6 was marked by exciting victories and unexpected upsets, with Novak Djokovic celebrating his 100th win. Djokovic's commanding performance against Miomir Kecmanovic was a highlight of the day.

However, several matches, including the anticipated clash between Mirra Andreeva and Hailey Baptiste, were delayed due to rain. The interruption didn't dampen the spirits as play resumed under a closed roof.

Other notable results included Emma Navarro's surprising win over defending champion Barbora Krejcikova and Iga Swiatek's advancement against Danielle Collins. Teenager Andreeva continued to impress by reaching the last 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

