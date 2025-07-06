Left Menu

Yashasvi Jaiswal Delights Young Fan with Autographed Bat

Cricket star Yashasvi Jaiswal gifts an autographed bat to a visually impaired fan, Ravi, fulfilling the boy's dream of meeting him. Ravi, an avid cricket follower, expresses admiration for Jaiswal's performances. The gesture highlights the impact of sports stars on their fans and the universal love for cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 06-07-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 10:24 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal
In a heartwarming moment, Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal made a young fan's dream come true by gifting him an autographed bat. Ravi, a visually impaired boy and a fervent cricket enthusiast, had long aspired to meet the cricket sensation.

Having followed the Indian cricket team's exploits, especially during the Leeds Test against England, Ravi's wish was realized during the second Test on Saturday. Jaiswal, moved by Ravi's dedication and love for the sport and himself, handed over the bat with a message inscribed: 'With best wishes to Ravi with care and love.'

Jaiswal's touching gesture underscores the profound influence that sports stars can have on their fans, and the event highlighted the unifying power of cricket across all barriers. Ravi expressed his excitement and admiration, stating that Jaiswal represents the future of Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

