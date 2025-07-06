Cameron Green's Revival: Half-Century Sparks Hope for Australian Batter

Cameron Green, Australia's promising 26-year-old batter, showcased his potential by scoring a vital half-century on day three of the second test against the West Indies in Grenada. This performance could mark a crucial turning point in his recent poor form, as Green aims to solidify his position in the national team's top order.

Initially, Green faced struggles after being promoted to number three during the World Test Championship final against South Africa, where he managed only four runs. Despite these early setbacks, he retained his slot thanks to the support of captain Pat Cummins, and at Grenada, he played a key innings alongside Steve Smith, forming a substantial partnership that favored the tourists.

Reflecting on his performance, Green expressed optimism about his progress, acknowledging the importance of time spent at the crease even when runs have been sparse. As Australia heads into the final two days of the match with a solid 254-run lead, Green's evolving form offers a promising prospect for the team's future engagements.

