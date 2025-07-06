Australia Edges Fiji in Thrilling Rugby Warm-Up

In a gripping rugby warm-up match, Australia secured a narrow 21-18 victory over Fiji, despite losing flyhalf Noah Lolesio to a concussion. The incident overshadowed the game, tempering celebrations.

The determined effort by Fiji, with tries from Salesi Rayasi and Lekima Tagitagivalu, tested the Wallabies, who matched their opponents with tries from Dave Porecki and Fraser McReight.

Captain Harry Wilson clinched the win with a last-minute try, reaffirming Australia's preparedness for the British & Irish Lions test series. Fiji narrowly missed their first win in Australia since 1954.

