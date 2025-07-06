Spain's Zubimendi Strengthens Arsenal's Midfield

Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi has completed a transfer from Real Sociedad to Arsenal, marking his entry into the Premier League. The deal, while undisclosed, is reported by the BBC to be around £60 million.

Zubimendi, a product of Sociedad's academy, boasts 236 appearances and has been a regular fixture in the Spanish national team, even appearing in the 2024 European Championship final against England. His decision to join Arsenal comes after declining an offer from Liverpool last year.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's manager, praised Zubimendi's abilities, highlighting his potential to enhance the team's performance. Zubimendi replaces Thomas Partey, who left Arsenal after facing legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)