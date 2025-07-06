Rain and Triumphs: A Thrilling Wimbledon Day Seven Recap

LONDON, England — The seventh day of Wimbledon brought with it a mix of challenges and exhilaration. Rain halted play on the outer courts, although matches continued on Centre Court and Court One under closed roofs.

Karen Khachanov of Russia clinched a spot in the quarter-finals with a decisive victory over Poland's Kamil Majchrzak. This earns him a place in the top eight for the second time at Wimbledon.

Despite the overcast weather and a thunderstorm warning, the day saw exciting performances by many players. Notables included triumphs by Djokovic, whose century win moved him into the last 16, and Sinner, who dominated his match to advance.

(With inputs from agencies.)