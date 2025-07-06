Harvinder Singh Shines with Double Golds at Asian Para Archery Championships

In a spectacular display of archery prowess, Harvinder Singh, the reigning Paralympics champion, clinched two gold medals, driving India to a commendable second-place finish at the Asian Para Archery Championships held in Beijing.

India's delegation concluded the event with a significant haul of three golds, three silvers, and three bronzes, trailing only the host nation China, which dominated the competition with ten gold medals.

Singh's standout performances, notably a competition record of 663 points in the recurve men's qualifying round, were pivotal to India's success, underscoring a formidable campaign that brought additional silvers and bronzes across different categories.

