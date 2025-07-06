Harvinder Singh Shines with Double Golds at Asian Para Archery Championships
Harvinder Singh, the Paralympics champion, secured two gold medals, leading India to second place at the Asian Para Archery Championships. India achieved nine total medals while China topped the standings. Singh's victories in the recurve events highlighted India's strong performance, supported by silver and bronze medal wins across various categories.
In a spectacular display of archery prowess, Harvinder Singh, the reigning Paralympics champion, clinched two gold medals, driving India to a commendable second-place finish at the Asian Para Archery Championships held in Beijing.
India's delegation concluded the event with a significant haul of three golds, three silvers, and three bronzes, trailing only the host nation China, which dominated the competition with ten gold medals.
Singh's standout performances, notably a competition record of 663 points in the recurve men's qualifying round, were pivotal to India's success, underscoring a formidable campaign that brought additional silvers and bronzes across different categories.
