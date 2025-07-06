Left Menu

Harvinder Singh Shines with Double Golds at Asian Para Archery Championships

Harvinder Singh, the Paralympics champion, secured two gold medals, leading India to second place at the Asian Para Archery Championships. India achieved nine total medals while China topped the standings. Singh's victories in the recurve events highlighted India's strong performance, supported by silver and bronze medal wins across various categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 06-07-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 18:55 IST
Harvinder Singh Shines with Double Golds at Asian Para Archery Championships
Harvinder Singh
  • Country:
  • China

In a spectacular display of archery prowess, Harvinder Singh, the reigning Paralympics champion, clinched two gold medals, driving India to a commendable second-place finish at the Asian Para Archery Championships held in Beijing.

India's delegation concluded the event with a significant haul of three golds, three silvers, and three bronzes, trailing only the host nation China, which dominated the competition with ten gold medals.

Singh's standout performances, notably a competition record of 663 points in the recurve men's qualifying round, were pivotal to India's success, underscoring a formidable campaign that brought additional silvers and bronzes across different categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025