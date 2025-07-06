Thrilling Showdowns at Wimbledon Amid Rain Delays

The seventh day of the Wimbledon Championships saw a mix of thrilling tennis and unexpected rain delays. Notably, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova reached her second Wimbledon quarter-final, defeating Britain's Sonay Kartal 7-6(3) 6-4. Meanwhile, American fifth seed Taylor Fritz progressed as his opponent, Jordan Thompson, retired due to injury.

Elsewhere, Karen Khachanov sailed seamlessly into the quarter-finals, overpowering Kamil Majchrzak 6-4 6-2 6-3. Matches were briefly disrupted by rain on the outside courts, but action continued on Centre Court and Court One under the shelter of closed roofs, even as a yellow warning for thunderstorms was issued.

The day's schedule also included highly anticipated matchups, such as Aryna Sabalenka facing Elise Mertens and Andrey Rublev competing against Carlos Alcaraz. Tennis enthusiasts are bracing for intense competition as the tournament progresses to the latter stages.

