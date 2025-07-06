Laura Siegemund Storms into Wimbledon Quarter-Finals

In an impressive display at Wimbledon, seasoned German player Laura Siegemund advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating Argentine lucky loser Solana Sierra. Siegemund secured her spot with a decisive 6-3, 6-2 victory on a rain-affected Sunday.

The match on Court Two faced interruptions when showers forced a halt soon after it began. Returning to the court after a delay, both players exchanged early breaks before Siegemund took commanding control. The 37-year-old expertly capitalized on her opponent's errors, including a crucial double fault by Sierra, to take a 5-3 lead and wrapped up the first set.

Sierra, aiming to become the first lucky loser to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final, struggled again after a second rain delay, falling behind 0-3 in the second set. Siegemund showed no signs of slowing, securing her win on the third match point. She will next face either top seed Aryna Sabalenka or Elise Mertens in the last eight.

(With inputs from agencies.)