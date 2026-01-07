Morocco Faces Cameroon Showdown in Cup of Nations Quarter-Finals

Morocco, hosting the Africa Cup of Nations, will face its first real test in the tournament when they play against a determined Cameroon in the quarter-finals. As tournament favorites, Morocco finished at the top of the group phase and comfortably beat Tanzania in the last-16. However, a more polished performance is necessary to secure their first continental title in 50 years.

Despite the pressure, Morocco must be wary of the threat posed by Cameroon. Cameroon's coach, David Pagou, promises a physically demanding match. This clash headlines an exciting set of quarter-final matches, which also features Algeria vs Nigeria and Egypt vs Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, Senegal is expected to progress to the semi-finals, as they face Mali in the first quarter-final match. Mali has shown resilience by reaching this stage, despite not having won a game and advancing on penalties. Conversely, Algeria and Nigeria have both won all their matches, signaling strength in their title ambitions.

