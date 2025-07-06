Thrilling Upsets and Perseverance Shine on Day 7 of Wimbledon

Day 7 of the Wimbledon Championships was a showcase of thrilling tennis as players battled for spots in the quarter-finals. Aryna Sabalenka, top-seeded, overcame competition from Elise Mertens to secure her advancement. Meanwhile, Karen Khachanov showed his dominance against Kamil Majchrzak, advancing with ease.

In other notable matches, Laura Siegemund ended Solana Sierra's unexpected journey at Wimbledon by securing a victory in straight sets. The weather played a significant role, with rain halting play on the outside courts and a yellow warning issued for potential thunderstorms.

The day was filled with drama and excitement, with players demonstrating both skill and resilience. As the tournament progresses, the anticipation for upcoming matches continues to build, promising more intense tennis action in the rounds ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)