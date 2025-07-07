Tension on the Chessboard: India's Women Grandmasters Face Off in FIDE World Cup

On the opening day of the FIDE World Women's Chess Cup, India's Woman Grandmaster Vantika Agrawal was held to a draw by Turkmenistan's Lela Shohradeva. The event kicked off with 86 players competing to advance to the second round, amidst much anticipation.

India has several strong contenders in the tournament, with Koneru Humpy, D Harika, R Vaishali, and Divya Deshmukh automatically advancing to the second round due to their ratings. Meanwhile, Agrawal missed some opportunities in her game, culminating in a draw during an evenly matched middle game.

Former national champion Padmini Rout and P V Nandhidhaa emerged victorious in their respective matches, while others like Kiran Manisha Mohanty and K Priyanka exited the tournament. The prize pool amounts to $691,250, making it a crucial event for the players.

(With inputs from agencies.)