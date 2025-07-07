Sabalenka Shines as Alcaraz Battles and Fritz Advances Amid Drama at Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka triumphantly reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals, overcoming a challenging match against Elise Mertens. The victory brought her head-to-head record against Mertens to 11-2, fueling her ambition for a maiden London title after previously missing out due to injury and geopolitical bans.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, faced a fierce battle on Centre Court against Russia's Andrey Rublev. Alcaraz strove to keep his title defense alive, aiming for a third consecutive Wimbledon victory. Simultaneously, Cameron Norrie emerged as the sole British hope after Sonay Kartal's exit.

Elsewhere, Taylor Fritz advanced as Jordan Thompson retired injured, while his next opponent, Karen Khachanov, easily defeated Kamil Majchrzak. The tournament also witnessed technical drama with a malfunctioning Electronic Line Calling system during Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's match, prompting controversy over umpiring decisions.