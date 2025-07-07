Left Menu

Sabalenka Shines as Alcaraz Battles and Fritz Advances Amid Drama at Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the Wimbledon quarter-finals after defeating Elise Mertens, improving her record against the Belgian to 11-2. Meanwhile, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz faced a tough match against Andrey Rublev. In other matches, Cameron Norrie stood as Britain's last hope, while Taylor Fritz progressed after his opponent retired due to injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 00:48 IST
Aryna Sabalenka triumphantly reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals, overcoming a challenging match against Elise Mertens. The victory brought her head-to-head record against Mertens to 11-2, fueling her ambition for a maiden London title after previously missing out due to injury and geopolitical bans.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, faced a fierce battle on Centre Court against Russia's Andrey Rublev. Alcaraz strove to keep his title defense alive, aiming for a third consecutive Wimbledon victory. Simultaneously, Cameron Norrie emerged as the sole British hope after Sonay Kartal's exit.

Elsewhere, Taylor Fritz advanced as Jordan Thompson retired injured, while his next opponent, Karen Khachanov, easily defeated Kamil Majchrzak. The tournament also witnessed technical drama with a malfunctioning Electronic Line Calling system during Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's match, prompting controversy over umpiring decisions.

