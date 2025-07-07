Tom Hooper Set to Lead Brumbies Against Lions in Canberra Clash

Tom Hooper, a loose forward for the ACT Brumbies, will face off against the British & Irish Lions in Canberra on Wednesday. This comes shortly after Hooper took the field as a substitute for the Wallabies in their match against Fiji on Sunday.

Hooper is part of a squad, lacking some test players but boasting significant talent from the team that reached the Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals. The Brumbies are anticipated to present a formidable challenge to the tourists, potentially matching their intense games from previous encounters.

Alongside Hooper, Wallabies Cadeyrn Neville and Lachlan Lonergan, and a slew of talented backs, are also set to lend their prowess. Coach Stephen Larkham noted the anticipation and growth of the team, focusing on delivering a strong performance against a top-tier opponent.

(With inputs from agencies.)