Australia Seals Series with Dominant Victory Over West Indies

Australia clinched the Frank Worrell Trophy by defeating West Indies in the second cricket Test, winning by 133 runs. Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood led the Australian bowling attack. The series win marks a strong comeback for Australia following a recent defeat in the World Test Championship final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stgeorges | Updated: 07-07-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 09:52 IST
Australia completed a remarkable recovery to defeat the West Indies by 133 runs in the second cricket Test, securing victory in the series and retaining the Frank Worrell Trophy. The hosts wrapped up the win with a day to spare by dismissing West Indies for 143 in just 34.3 overs, gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-test series.

Steve Smith and Cameron Green were instrumental in reviving Australia's fortunes after early setbacks in their second innings. Resuming at 221-7 on Sunday, Australia was all out for 243, setting the West Indies a target of 277 for victory. Shamar Joseph's 4-66 gave the visitors a glimmer of hope, but the chase faltered at 33-4.

Mitchell Starc's 3-24, along with contributions from Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, who took three wickets each, ensured Australia's dominance. Lyon's six-wicket match haul brought him within reach of Glenn McGrath's wicket tally. The win marks a significant improvement from Australia's previous series against the West Indies, delivering a dream start to their World Test Championship cycle.

