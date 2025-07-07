Alcaraz Charges into Wimbledon Quarters with 22nd Straight Victory

In a breathtaking display of tennis prowess, Carlos Alcaraz has stormed into the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon 2025 Championships, marking his 22nd consecutive victory on the professional circuit. The Spanish phenomenon rallied from behind to claim another triumph, dispatching the 14th seed Andrey Rublev 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday. According to Olympics.com, this victory marks Alcaraz's 18th straight win at Wimbledon, as he continues his relentless pursuit of a historic three-peat in south-west London.

Next, Alcaraz is set to face Cameron Norrie, the last remaining Briton in the singles draw. Norrie clinched his spot in the quarter-finals following a grueling five-set showdown against qualifier Nicolas Jarry on No. 1 Court. A former World No. 8, Norrie has resurfaced in the ATP top 50, regaining his highest rank since last year. Notably, Norrie claimed victory in their last clash at the 2023 Rio Open final, setting the stage for an eagerly anticipated showdown.

Commenting after his latest win, Alcaraz reflected on his experience at Wimbledon this year, noting, 'It is a different kind of tennis this year at Wimbledon... a different feeling. For me, it's a little bit slower; the balls are a little bit slower. But today I just played my best match so far in the tournament. Just feeling great.' The Spaniard's achievements this season include back-to-back victories at the French Open and triumphs at ATP Masters 1000 events, solidifying his bid for a historic Wimbledon title. (ANI)

