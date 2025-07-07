Left Menu

Akash Deep's Brilliant Bowling Clinches Historic Win for India

England captain Ben Stokes admitted India excelled in all facets, clinching a massive 336-run victory with Akash Deep's exceptional bowling. With a 10-wicket haul, Deep's accurate, angle-altering deliveries made a significant impact. England, unable to chase 608, aimed to bat out 80 overs but fell short.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 07-07-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 10:57 IST
Ben Stokes
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a compelling cricket showdown, England's captain Ben Stokes conceded that India dominated all aspects of the game, with pacer Akash Deep's impressive bowling leading to a remarkable 336-run victory in the second Test.

Debuting in the series, Deep claimed ten wickets, securing India's triumph on this ground for the first time. With the victory, the series now stands tied at 1-1, setting the stage for a crucial third Test at Lord's on July 10.

Stokes praised Deep's ability to exploit a crack on the pitch, consistently altering his angles while maintaining accuracy. England's chase of 608 ended on day five as they managed only 52.1 overs, far from their 80-over target. Stokes acknowledged India's superior pace attack and their effective all-round performance.

