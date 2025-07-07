Pat Cummins Urges Patience for Promising Opener Sam Konstas

Australia cricket captain Pat Cummins has advised rising star Sam Konstas to exercise patience as the young opener strives to make a substantial impact. According to the ICC website, Konstas has recently scored 25 and zero in Australia's victory over the West Indies in the second Test in Grenada, and the young talent has not surpassed 30 since his promising half-century debut against India last year at the MCG.

With the pivotal Ashes series against England on the horizon—crucial to Australia's aspirations in the new ICC World Test Championship—Cummins offered guidance to the 19-year-old, envisaging him as a long-term asset at the top of the order. "He's been good," Cummins said about Konstas post Australia's 133-run victory over the West Indies, which secured the three-match series.

He further counseled, urging the young cricketer to remain focused on what constitutes a good player. "Even the best batters in the world don't hit their average three out of four times," he pointed out, emphasizing the importance of learning quickly, maintaining form, and evaluating performance over a series rather than individual innings.

This victory elevates Australia to the top of the World Test Championship standings as the team sets sights on a third consecutive final. Having claimed their first World Test Championship title by defeating India at The Oval in 2023, Australia faced defeat against South Africa in the final at Lord's last month.

Optimistic about his team's strong start to the new Championship cycle, Cummins commented, "It's a dream start really. Two from two gets us into the cycle. It's been a good couple of weeks." The third Test in the Caribbean presents a new challenge, with a day-night game employing the pink-ball in Jamaica and the debut of the Dukes ball in day-night conditions. Cummins remains uncertain about the upcoming conditions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)