Left Menu

Pat Cummins Urges Patience for Promising Opener Sam Konstas

Australia captain Pat Cummins advises patience for young opener Sam Konstas, who seeks a significant performance. Despite recent low scores, Cummins emphasizes potential ahead of the critical Ashes series. Australia remains atop the World Test Championship standings, eager for continued success in the new cycle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 11:08 IST
Pat Cummins Urges Patience for Promising Opener Sam Konstas
Pat Cummins. (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Australia cricket captain Pat Cummins has advised rising star Sam Konstas to exercise patience as the young opener strives to make a substantial impact. According to the ICC website, Konstas has recently scored 25 and zero in Australia's victory over the West Indies in the second Test in Grenada, and the young talent has not surpassed 30 since his promising half-century debut against India last year at the MCG.

With the pivotal Ashes series against England on the horizon—crucial to Australia's aspirations in the new ICC World Test Championship—Cummins offered guidance to the 19-year-old, envisaging him as a long-term asset at the top of the order. "He's been good," Cummins said about Konstas post Australia's 133-run victory over the West Indies, which secured the three-match series.

He further counseled, urging the young cricketer to remain focused on what constitutes a good player. "Even the best batters in the world don't hit their average three out of four times," he pointed out, emphasizing the importance of learning quickly, maintaining form, and evaluating performance over a series rather than individual innings.

This victory elevates Australia to the top of the World Test Championship standings as the team sets sights on a third consecutive final. Having claimed their first World Test Championship title by defeating India at The Oval in 2023, Australia faced defeat against South Africa in the final at Lord's last month.

Optimistic about his team's strong start to the new Championship cycle, Cummins commented, "It's a dream start really. Two from two gets us into the cycle. It's been a good couple of weeks." The third Test in the Caribbean presents a new challenge, with a day-night game employing the pink-ball in Jamaica and the debut of the Dukes ball in day-night conditions. Cummins remains uncertain about the upcoming conditions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025