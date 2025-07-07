Injury Blow for Argentina: Bertranou Withdraws Ahead of England Test

In a setback for Argentina, scrumhalf Gonzalo Bertranou has pulled out of the squad for the upcoming second test against England due to an unspecified injury. The Argentine Rugby Union confirmed that Bertranou, 31, was forced off during Argentina's 35-12 loss to England in La Plata and was subsequently replaced by debutant Simon Benitez Cruz.

Unveiling his strategy to tackle the absence, coach Felipe Contepomi has drafted in Mateo Albanese as Bertranou's substitute, ensuring a competitive edge with three scrumhalves in the lineup, including Benitez Cruz and Agustin Moyano. The team is gearing up for the must-win encounter in San Juan.

The squad sees additional reinforcements with the inclusion of Guido Petti, capable in both lock and flank positions, and utility back Geronimo Prisciantelli. Petti joins after the France Top 14 final, while Prisciantelli comes from Zebre in Italy, enhancing Argentina's depth ahead of their July 19 clash against Uruguay in Salta.

