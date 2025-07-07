Left Menu

Khelo India Sets Stage for Future Stars: Unveiling ABC Pro Basketball League Season 4

The fourth season of the ABC Pro Basketball League kicked off, resonating with the Khelo India initiative. With over 5,000 aspirants participating, 310 players were selected to represent 19 teams. Minister of State for Sports, Raksha Khadse, highlights the importance of grassroots sports for India's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The ABC Pro Basketball League launched its fourth season, aligning with the Khelo India initiative, as stated by Raksha Khadse, the Minister of State for Sports. The league attracted over 5,000 young aspirants from Maharashtra, participating in trials.

From this enthusiastic turnout, 1,000 players advanced through a rigorous auction process, with 310 making it to the league's final lineup across 19 teams, competing in Under 14 and Under 17 categories for both genders.

'Grassroots sports investments are critical for national progress,' Khadse emphasized during the inauguration on Sunday evening, underscoring the role of sports in achieving a unified and developed India, in line with Prime Minister Modi's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

